A number of different logistical approaches have been taken to the relatively busy mid-season spell for the Supercars teams, particularly those based in Melbourne.

Some assessed staying on the road between the Darwin and Townsville events, although all eventually opted to return to their bases, while the fortnight gap between Townsville and Sydney has been another focus.

A number of teams looked at staying on the road between those events, with Team 18 confirming this week that it will not return to Melbourne in between.

Speedcafe understands Grove Racing is also planning on keeping its transporter and cars on the road for the period between Townsville and SMP.

Helping facilitate that process is the temporary garage budding in Townsville, which will be open and accessible to those two teams for the week following the event.

Transporters be moved to the pitlane so the remainder of the infield can be dismantled, but teams on site can continue to work.

That means the crew will be able to prep their cars between Monday and Thursday, at which point the transporter will head south to Western Sydney.

Crew members will then get the spare weekend off before lobbing in Sydney for the night event.

As flagged by Speedcafe, all teams are facing a long logistical haul for the SMP event thanks to evening running across the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Track action doesn't begin until 5pm local time on Friday evening, however teams still have to bump in on the Thursday, with park-up starting at 8:30am, unload at 10am, scrutineering at 12pm and track walk from 3:30pm to 6:30pm that day.