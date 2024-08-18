An investigation and hour-long stewards hearing took place following the 55-lap Saturday encounter, during which the stream from both the Broc Feeney and Will Brown-driven cars had not been working.

Supercars rules state that the onboard cameras, which includes basic data channels from the cars, must be streaming during track sessions.

The output is monitored by Supercars but also streamed via its publicly-available app.

The latter has been a significant point of contention in the paddock for months, as teams can use the system to view data from rival cars.

Following suspicions that some teams had been sabotaging their own streams earlier this year, rules underlining the requirement for them to be working were added to supplementary regulations at each event.

News that the Triple Eight cameras had not been streaming on Saturday therefore raised eyebrows in pit lane.

However, the stewards investigation determined that the blackout was the result of a software compatibility issue, rather than any intention by the team to disable the system.

A stewards summary explained the case as follows.

“Following the Race the Stewards received a report from Supercars Technical alleging that the video stream output from Cars 97 and 98 (sic) had not been received from those Cars during the Race (or in any earlier Session at this Event) and that this was attributable to the Team having changed the settings issued by Supercars to disable the feed in breach of the Rules,” it read.

“During a hearing it was established that the reason the feed was disabled was because there was an unknown incompatibility between the version of the camera software used by the Team and the version of the software used by Supercars to write and then check the settings.

“Therefore, there was no evidence that the Team had changed the settings to disable the feed and the Stewards took no further action.”

