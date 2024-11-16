The Supercars squad entered the year with new signing Will Brown replacing triple champion Shane van Gisbergen, who departed to the United States.

Brown and Feeney both shaped as series championship contenders, setting up a potentially explosive battle between the two young guns.

Before the season, Whincup outlined how his job was to avoid his two drivers heading down the same path as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007.

With the title now settled in Brown’s favour, Whincup revealed that the McLaren example was discussed with the drivers at a pre-season meeting.

“We had a team meeting about Feb 1st where I reminded everyone of the 2007 Vodafone McLaren days,” Whincup told the broadcast.

“When you had Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, the two best drivers, in the best cars, they both killed each other and ended up second and third in the championship.

“That was very realistic for us this year. For two young guys in the same stage of their career, to kill each other and end up losing.

“I’m very grateful. Both guys are very unselfish, they work together, and they got into a position where they were fighting it out for 1-2 in the championship and may the best man win.

“And that’s what happened.”

Feeney was a more heavily fancied title contender pre-season given he was well established in the team and Brown had newly arrived from Erebus Motorsport.

However, Brown turned in a remarkable campaign that has included a podium finish at every single round.

Whincup acknowledged that Brown and Feeney are very different characters, much like himself and his own long-time teammate Craig Lowndes.

“There’s two different types of athletes or drivers and he’s a classic Craig Lowndes,” said Whincup of Brown.

“The more he thinks about it, the slower he goes. He couldn’t be any more similar [to Lowndes].

“He’s out the back, signing autographs, and in he comes and has unbelievable natural ability.

“He’d sell his grandmother for a win but you wouldn’t know, he’s just everyone’s mate!”