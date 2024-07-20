The Japanese driver is one of three theoretical replacements for the Mexican should Red Bull's top brass opt for a change.

However, he's thought to be the least preferred option behind Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson despite being the drinks company's top performing driver outside of its top team.

Perez is under pressure following a string of disappointing results with speculation that he could be dumped over the F1 summer break if he fails to improve.

Ricciardo has been touted as a possible replacement, the Australian having raced at the squad prior to his departure from the Red Bull camp at the end of 2018.

However, his inconsistent form does count against him, while Lawson's inexperience is a key concern for the Kiwi's promotion.

The New Zealander has just five races under his belt in F1 and while thought a strong candidate for an RB drive, being dropped into Red Bull Racing in the midst of a constructors' championship fight is a massive ask.

Tsunoda's name has been largely absent from the conversation regarding potential Perez replacements, though the Japanese driver feels he's ready and able to step up.

Asked if he felt he was ready, the 24-year-old answered emphatically “yes.”

“If I'm not ready then I wouldn't have been able to announce the next season even at VCARB,” he reasoned.

“I'm feeling ready compared to last three years to fight against the top teams, higher positions and even with Max.

“In the end, they are the ones that are going to decide and it's one of the things I can't control.”

Perez played down Tsunoda's comments when put to him in Hungary, suggesting every driver on the grid wants to race for Red Bull at the moment.

“I think a lot of drivers out there would love to have my seat,” he reasoned.

“It's one of the top seats and it's normal for Yuki to want to, to move up.

“It's just normal, when you are in a lower seat, you want to move up, that's just part of the nature of the sport,

While Tsunoda feels capable of stepping up, serious conversations have not taken place with Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner or motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.

Given his experience, and performance in the opening 12 races of the season, Tsunoda also suggested losing out to Lawson would be unusual.

“If they choose Liam, that would be weird,” he reasoned.

“Liam did a really good job when he drove in the sim, but I think I did more than that.

“So, we'll see how it goes. In the end they know how to manage the drivers.”

Perez responded in Hungary with a Friday performance team boss Christian Horner suggested was among his best of the season.

“I would say probably Checo's best Friday since, possibly, China,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“The car is working quite well and, when the car works well, you see that gap diminish between the two of them and, hopefully, he'll have taken quite a bit of confidence out of that,” he added.

“I think the car has been performing but it's been on a bit of a knife's edge and we've seen Max [Verstappen] just cope with that a little better than Checo certainly has.”

Horner went on to acknowledge the pressure Perez is under and offer insight into some of the conversations the pair have had.

“I think he's been in a bit of a head spin the last few races, but hopefully, today were the signs that he's coming out of that and the team are working very hard with him to support him and make sure that he does refind his form because we desperately need it,” he said.

“We have a really open relationship. I sat down with him in the kitchen at my house and said, ‘Come on, what's going on? Is there something else?' and he was like ‘No, I think I'm just overthinking things a bit too much'.

“I think almost ignoring what's going on on the other side of the garage will do him a favour, which is the approach that he's taking now, just focusing on his own performance.”

With Tsunoda the leading points scorer at RB, which is in an increasingly tight battle with Haas in the constructors' championship, there is an argument for leaving him where he is.

Tsunoda is RB's leading points scorer and therefore best chance of locking down sixth place in the championship – a result that's potentially worth tens of millions of dollars in prize money.

“It's a difficult part but next two races will be crucial for our team want to start the second half of the season at least leading the top midfield,” he said.

“Still we will for sure give 100 percent performance – that's my job, to get paid.

“I will do as much as I can.”

It's understood a clause in Perez's contract is such that, if he's not within 100 points of Verstappen by the mid-season break, Red Bull Racing has the right to release him.