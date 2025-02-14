Fans have less than six weeks to get their entries for a chance to win one of the greatest experiences in world motorsports.

The Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize was created by PIRETK as an extension of the successful Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize raffle which was created in 2021 as a fund-raising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Tickets for the raffle are just $A20 and can be purchased directly through www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com – with proceeds going to St Vincent’s.

Single tickets can be purchased, or fans can buy up to 50 tickets at a time.

“It really was the trip of a lifetime,” said Brent L’Amie.

“We could not believe it when we were contacted to say that we had won and everything just got better from there.

“Everything was just far and beyond what we were expecting and the doors just kept opening.

“‘Crusher’ really is an amazing host who just loves the Speedway and the 500. His contacts just kept making us feel so welcome and gave us new experience after new experience.

“We know we are at long odds to win two years in a row, but we have our tickets for this year’s raffle, because we would be mad not to.

“This really is an incredible trip and one we wish every motorsport fan could have the chance to experience.”

The prize will include return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2025 Indy 500, a meet and greet with Indycar drivers, access to hospitality, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and $US1000 spending money.

Pirtek Team Murray owner and original founder of Speedcafe.com, Brett “Crusher” Murray, will be the winners’ personal host at the event.

“Brent and Wendy were terrific guests and a pleasure to have on board,” said Murray.

“They soaked up every activity and introduction and it is no surprise that they have bought tickets again this year.

“The Indy 500 and Bathurst 1000 raffles are really unique in the world of motorsports and it has been a pleasure to help PIRTEK bring such an amazing concept together.

“And the best thing about the program is that all the money goes to an awesome cause like the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.”

The 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Prize raffle winners will be announced on Friday, March 24, 2025 – leaving plenty of planning time for the Indy 500 which will be run from May 22-25, 2025.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE INDY 500 PRIZE

· Return economy airfares to Indianapolis, Indiana, USA from your nearest Australian capital city

· Four nights four-star accommodation in Indianapolis

· Airport and racetrack transfers

· $US1000 spending money

· Driver meet and greets

· Personal tour of team garages

· Police escort to the track on race day

· Race tickets

· Reserved seats at the legendary downtown Saturday parade

· Access to the starting grid and pitlane for the 2025 Indianapolis 500

· Team Penske merchandise pack

· Pirtek Merchandise pack

· Photo on the Indy 500 podium

· Photo with the famous Indianapolis 500 BorgWarner trophy

· Personal concierge from 2016 Pirtek Team Murray owner – Brett “Crusher” Murray

