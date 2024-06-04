The L'Amies won the inaugural Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle which was created by Pirtek in association with Team Penske as a fundraising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.

The Indy 500 raffle was created on the back of three successful Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize raffles – the fourth edition of which will be launched in the coming weeks.

“It is hard to put the experience we had into words,” said Brent.

“From the moment we hit town we were just treated to highlight after highlight.

“We ticked everything on the prize list and then the surprises just kept coming.

“‘Crusher' was an incredible host – I don't think there was a person in the place that didn't know him and that obviously helped with the amazing access we had.

“The crew at Team Penske were extremely generous with their time and the access they provided us. It was incredible to be at the race where Scott [McLaughlin] took the pole and [Josef] Newgarden took the win.

“We would encourage everyone to buy their tickets for next year's raffle because for a small outlay you have the chance to have the experience of a lifetime. And if you don't win, you know the cash is going to a great cause.

“That being said, we will be buying our tickets for the Bathurst 1000 raffle in a couple of weeks time.”

The L'Amies enjoyed return economy airfares to Indianapolis, four nights four-star accommodation, airport and racetrack transfers, $US1000 spending money, meet and greets with Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, a personal tour of the Team Penske garage, access to the Team Penske hospitality area, a police escort to the track on race day, race tickets, access to the starting grid and pitlane for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, and Team Penske and Pirtek merchandise packs.

The pair were personally hosted by Pirtek Team Murray team owner, Brett ‘Crusher' Murray, who also guided them to a meet and greet with US-based Australian NBC commentator Leigh Diffey and his sidekick Townsend Bell during a tour of the event's TV compound and studio.

Between ‘official' experiences, the pair also got to meet three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti, third-generation Australian racer Matt Brabham, and six-time IndyCar champion and fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon, who ironically went to the same high school as Wendy in New Zealand.

The Brisbane-based pair also got to ‘kiss the row of bricks' and have their photo taken on the Indy 500 podium and with the legendary Borg Warner trophy.

The L'Amies were hosted by Speedcafe founder and co-owner Brett ‘Crusher' Murray, who ran his own Pirtek Team Murray entry in the 100th Indy 500 in 2016.

“The smile on the faces of Brent and Wendy for the four days really said it all,” said Murray.

“It was great to have two guests who genuinely enjoyed every second of the trip and I am sure they will be talking about it for years to come.

“Our partners at Team Penske were very generous, made everyone feel incredibly welcome and were genuinely excited to be a part of the program.

“The success of this year's event gives us an amazing foundation to build on for next year.”

Pirtek CEO, Stephen Dutton, was delighted with the success of the inaugural Indy 500 raffle and said plans were already underway for the 2025 event.

“We are so happy to have a genuine motorsport fan win the raffle and experience everything the Indy 500 has to offer,” said Dutton.

“We wanted to create the ultimate ‘money can't buy experience' and with the help of Team Penske, Speedcafe.com and friends like Leigh Diffey, we were able to achieve that.

“We are now looking forward to the launch of this year's Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize raffle and continuing our commitment to St Vincent's Hospital and the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre.”

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM, Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

Funds raised from the raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease.