It’s major incentive as organisers recruit entrants for the one-make class, which utilises the Dark Horse Mustang.

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup confirmed the test prize and gave the fledgling Blue Oval-backed series his tick of approval.

“The introduction of the Mustang Cup to Australia is very exciting,” he said.

“More opportunities for younger drivers is a good thing for motorsport in this country, and there’s no doubt that it has the potential to unlock the next star of our sport.

“Whether you’re Triple Eight or another team you want to be the first to discover the next Broc (Feeney) or Will (Brown), and the Mustang Cup is going to be another place to find that driver who has the qualities to succeed at the top level.

“We’re pleased to offer the winner of the Mustang Cup a test day behind the wheel of a Supercar to give them a taste of what could be next for them.”

Win a 1:12 Erebus Motorsport #1 2024 Bathurst Winner from Authentic Collectables - Enter Now!

The test will take place at Queensland Raceway following the final round of the inaugural Mustang Cup Australia season at Sandown on September 18-20.

Mustang Cup is set to race on the SRO Motorsport support bill under the management of experienced administrator Liam Curkpatrick.

“It really is the ultimate prize. We thank Jamie and Triple Eight for their support,” said Curkpatrick.

“The winner will be determined by the driver who scores the most points across the inaugural season, so it could be a young gun or a seasoned veteran.

“The test drive with Triple Eight will be Mustang Cup Australia’s main prize, and there will be a suite of other prizes on offer across all classes.”

The Mustang Cup Australia series will get underway at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.