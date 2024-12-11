The revamped six-round calendar will begin Sydney at the Supercars season-opener in February, then head to Symmons Plains Raceway in Tasmania for Round 2 for the first time since 2022. The series returns to West Australia at Carco.com.au Raceway in Perth, lastly there in 2023 as the season-opener.

Round 4 will be on the streets of Townsville, before the SuperUtes will again be part of the biggest event of the year, the Repco Bathurst 1000 in October before the season wraps up at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 in November.

“With all the hard work we’ve put in to building the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series to max capacity, what an opportunity we have now to showcase our racing to the masses with a revitalised calendar and expansion into five states in 2025,” said Filippa Guarna, Category Operations Manager.

Featured Videos

“The series has always been open to mixing up its calendar to reach new fans and partners and the teams and drivers are excited to go back to tracks we haven’t raced at in a long time.

“This year was a standout season on track with awesome racing, great rivalries and a title that came down to the final race in Adelaide. We can’t wait to build on that momentum with new ideas and initiatives to be rolled out both online and at events in 2025, and we appreciate the ongoing support of Supercars in being able to do so.”

All races in 2025 will be broadcast on FoxSports and Kayo, with selected races on free-to-air television via the Seven Network.

Last month, Team Motion Racing’s Adam Marjoram was crowned the 2024 champion on the streets of Adelaide, with his teammate Aaron Borg second overall and Western Sydney Motorsport’s Cody Brewczynski third.

The 2024 finale also saw a maximum grid of 24 V8 SuperUtes on track, which is the result of a three-year growth strategy to reach a maximum capacity ahead of the next phase of category development. That grid number will be unchanged in 2025 despite potential driver changes.

2025 Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series Calendar