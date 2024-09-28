Born on February 19, 1950, Fitzgerald was synonymous with the Porsche brand over a long racing career in sports cars and production cars. He also had success with Toyota, Mitsubishi and Holden.

He first came to prominence in the Australian Sports Car Championship in 1977 aboard an ex-Ian Geoghegan Porsche 911S which he raced in the Australian Sports Car Championship. He also competed in numerous Sports Sedan events, with several memorable races at Amaroo Park against Bob Stevens in his Holden Monaro.

He was prominent in Australian Porsche Cup in a Porsche 944 Turbo, and the Australian Production Car Championship, initially in a Mitsubishi Starion and later a Toyota Supra. He won the APPC with both in 1987 and 1989 and two Winton 300s in those turbo-powered cars in the same years.

When the rules for the APCC changed in 1990 to a six cylinder Ford verse Holden as the top class, he competed in a Holden Commodore VN where he was second in the title and also second in the Winton 300. He still raced Porsches and that same year, he won Porsche Cup.

He won the inaugural James Hardie 12 Hour in 1991, together with Allan Grice and Nigel Arkell in the Supra. That year he finished fourth in the Bathurst 1000, partnered with Formula 1 World Champion Denny Hulme in a BMW M3.

It wasn’t his first outing at the Great Race. He finished 21st in his 1982 debut when partnered with the late Geoff Leeds in a Chev Camaro. In eight appearances, his last was with Greg Crick in 1997 where he shared a Commodore.

He also place third in the 2003 Bathurst 24 Hour where he teamed up with Paul Morris, Scott Shearman and John Teulan in a Porsche GT3 Cup Car. It came after a 15th in the 2002 event after the team had to use a replacement car following a crash in qualifying.

It is just a part of the story as he was also a Targa Tasmania winner, and his Fitzgerald Racing Services has been involved across the likes of GT-P and Nation Cup.

Peter Fitzgerald passed away at aged 74 from cancer. Speedcafe extends it condolences to his family and friends, as well as those teammates and competitors who respected his ability behind the wheel.