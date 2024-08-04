The Queenslander was among the leading group as they raced to turn three on lap one. While jockeying for position, Wood's yellow Toyota 86 rode up the side of Charlie Parker's entry and rolled onto its roof.

The Wood car tagged the back of Max Geoghegan and then skated down the track on its roof before rolling in the gravel onto to its wheels and then back onto its roof as it lodged against the wall.

Wood emerged without any visible injuries. It took until lap seven to get the race resumed.

New Zealander Ben Stewart was the race leader ahead of Geoghegan, Hayden Hume, Parker and Jr-Lung Hay-Bartlem.

On the final lap, points leader Geoghegan made a successful move for the lead on Stewart while Hume took third in front of Parker Hay-Bartlem, Wil Longmore and James Wilkins. Buckley slowed on the back straight and placed 10th behind Toby Dvorak and Sam Bates.

Stewart was the winner of the earlier Race 2, but he had to fight for it. Initially he had to deal with Buckley who led at the start. Once he established the lead, which took a couple of attempts, he led for the remainder.

Buckley battled with Geoghegan for several laps until Hume was able to pass both and secure second ahead of Geoghegan. Buckley slipped to sixth behind Wood and Wilkins but picked up a place when Wilkins retired late after contact with Wood at Turn 6.