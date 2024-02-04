Role Models will see Speedcafe's Editorial Director Andrew van Leeuwen and Authentic Collectables owner Will Hall discuss all the latest motorsport news, with a focus on the popular world of motorsport collectables.

In the first episode, AVL and Will delve into the unfolding Brodie Kostecki saga while also unpacking some early testing and the start of livery season.

They also discuss Authentic's new releases and some exciting new products now available for pre-order.

To add to the fun there are a total of $450 worth of Authentic Collectables gif cards up for grabs for viewers/listeners.

Watch or listen right now!