Round 5 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul saw Waters lock in his 15th career top qualifying spot.

In windy conditions which provided a challenge, five riders led the 15-minute outing on the 4.5km circuit at different times. Mike Jones (Yamaha) laid down the initial benchmark before Waters (1:31.126) finally wrested control with only 2min left.

“I’m really happy with my performance today,” said Waters.

“It’s important to be on the front row, given the field and what I’m up against.

“The wind was actually really challenging today, but it was the same for everyone. I will try my hardest tomorrow and see what I can do.”

Cru Halliday (Yamaha) finished second ahead of Harrison Voight (Ducati), Arthur Sissis (Yamaha), Jones, and veteran Glenn Allerton (BMW).

Bryan Staring (Yamaha), Broc Pearson (Ducati) and Max Stauffer (Yamaha, 1:31.956) were the other riders to dip into the 31s while Anthony West (Yamaha), Cameron Dunker (Yamaha) and Matt Walters (Kawasaki) completed the top 12.

Sunday’s two 11-lap Superbike races will be held at 11:00am and 2:35pm.

Michelin Supersport

It was a Yamaha shutout of the top spots as Olly Simpson secured the bonus point for pole with his flying lap of 1:35.187. It was his first pole of the season as he edged out Jonathan Nahlous at the end, who in turn bumped Archie McDonald to third.

Race and Road Supersport 300

Sixteen-year-old Wil Nassif (Yamaha) scored his first pole, nearly half a second ahead of Jordy Simpson (Yamaha). Alongside them on the front row for the first of three seven-lap races will be Josh Newman (Kawasaki), followed by Valentino Knezovic (Yamaha), Harrison Watts (Kawasaki) and Oliver Short (Kawasaki).

Nolan Superbike Masters

Reigning champion Keo Watson and Jack Passfield quickly turned the opening race into a battle on their Yamaha FZRs, with Watson the victor by a mere 0.116s. FZR rider Dean Oughtred was third after a tussle with Suzuki GSX-R1100 mounted Murray Clark and Ryan Taylor.