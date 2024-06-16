Wildcard starter Cooper Murray and Andre Heimgartner clashed on the run to Turn 5 on the opening lap.

The pair were buried in a tight pack of cars when Heimgartner's R&J Batteries Camaro looked to lock wheels with the Supercheap Auto Camaro as they came into the braking zone.

That sent the front of Heimgartner's car high into the air before it came to a rest effectively on top of Murray's car.

Both drivers got moving again with their cars sporting differing levels of damage.

Heimgartner made a quick trip through pitlane for checks before resuming before the race went green again, still on the lead lap.

Murray's car required longer repairs with the wildcard now five laps down.

Race control has already confirmed there will be no further action.