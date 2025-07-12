It’s your last chance to enter the highly sought-after Toyota Tundra, a hybrid full-sized ute named ‘Dusty’, and behind her, a New Age Manta Ray 19ft expedition caravan. The winner will be drawn on Sunday, 13 July 2025, at the NTI Townsville 500.

🎫 Buy tickets here: https://www.raffletix.com.au/?ref=r7w…

Every day in Australia, two people are diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), and two people die of MND. By supporting this raffle, you are helping us fund vital MND research into an effective treatment or cure. The NTI MND Research Grant and other grants funded by this raffle are provided to researchers right here in Australia who are doing all they can to beat this beast of a disease.

