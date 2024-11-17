New Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Champion along with Glen Wood both slammed the concrete wall heavily on the seventh lap which then saw the race red flagged.

It was Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Dale Wood from pole position who started perfectly to grab the lead from Jackson Walls (McElrea Racing), Dylan O’Keeffe (Garth Walden Racing), Angelo Mouzouris (Sonic Racing).

On the second lap O’Keeffe passed Walls for second at Turn 9 where shortly after David Wall and Marco Giltrap were spun around. Fabian Coulthard and Ryder Quinn were subsequently issued 15s penalties for contact on the two respectively.

Jones had a poor opening lap and sat ninth behind Wall, Bayley Hall, Glen Wood and Coulthard. Jones picked off Coulthard and was working the back of Wood when he followed Wood into the Turn 8 wall.

The result of the race was wound back to the competition of the last completed (sixth) lap. The gap between Dale Wood and O’Keeffe was 3.9s with Walls immediately behind.

Fifth went to Hall from Glen Wood, Nash Morris, Coulthard (before the penalty was applied), Clay Osborne, Marcos Flack, Lockie Bloxsom, Caleb Sumich and Tom McLennan.

Behind the Pro drivers, the Pro-Am class was again the domain of Adrian Flack. He finished 14th outright with Anthony DiMauro second, two places further back and ahead of Dean Cook and Matt Slavin.

Dale Wood took the round overall at the VAILO Adelaide 500 for the second year in a row. Walls was second and O’Keeffe third while Flack won Pro-Am over Slavin and Stephen Grove.

David Russell who didn’t complete a lap in the last race, finished the championship second ahead of O’Keeffe, Wall, Hall and Dale Wood.