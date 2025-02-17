The Hyundai driver was dished a AUD $16,500 (EUR $10,000) fine and imposed a second, 12-month suspended fine of $33,000 (EUR $20,000) for dropping an F-bomb on live television.

Fourmaux will not have to pay the second fine as long as he does not re-offend.

At the end of Stage 18 while speaking with Rally.TV commentators, Fourmaux said he “f***ed up” during the second day of Rally Sweden.

That was in reference to an incident during Stage 11 when Fourmaux began with his helmet not fastened properly.

“I had a clean stage, the ruts are really tricky,” he said of Stage 18.

“I think it will be difficult to do a good time.

“There is a lot of sweeping in the beginning. We f***ed up yesterday.”

Fourmaux was subsequently in breach of FIA Article 12.2.1.l of the 2025 FIA International Sporting Code.

It comes as the FIA clamps down on foul language.

First of all, I’d like to apology about the words I had at the end of last stage. It’s been an intense week-end, very exhausting and merciless physically and mentally for all of us. pic.twitter.com/NyliGpdkLm — Adrien FOURMAUX (@AdrienFourmaux) February 16, 2025

“Following the completion of the Power Stage of Rally Sweden 2025, the driver conducted a post-stage interview and concluded the interview with the words ‘… we f***ed up yesterday’,” read a stewards report.

“The Rally.TV commentator then proceeded to respond to the driver’s comment with ‘Apologies for the language there’.

“The driver explained that he was referring to the mistake(s) he had made on the previous day [Saturday, February 15, 2025] and that he used the words in a colloquial and descriptive way, in the sense that he had made a mistake. He apologised as he did not mean to offend or insult anyone by using those words.

“The stewards reminded the driver and the team representative of the stance of the FIA regarding not only inappropriate language but also verbal/physical abuse, and making/displaying political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes.

“The stewards and the FIA acknowledge that the words in question have unfortunately become common colloquialisms. However, it is essential to emphasise that this does not diminish the fact that such language is widely regarded as profanity and is inappropriate in public discourse, including live television broadcasts.

“Public platforms are not solely intended for audiences familiar with these colloquialisms but also reach diverse cultures and individuals, who may find such words offensive.

“Motorsport is a global sport, engaging people of various age groups and cultural backgrounds, some of whom may misinterpret or take offence to these expressions.

“Given this, the FIA remains committed to ensuring that inappropriate language is not used in public forums, including visual and audible media, press conferences, and social media.

“Furthermore, as public figures and role models for future generations of athletes and fans, sportspersons are expected to uphold a standard of professionalism and respect in their communication.”

Fourmaux finished the rally 40th after an early retirement on Saturday when he buried himself in a snow bank.

“We have been competitive all weekend so I would say the positive thing is we have the pace, but we need to avoid the mistakes and go from there,” said Fourmaux.

“ I am happy we could score at least one point in the Power Stage; it’s the bare minimum but it’s something so we didn’t come back with nothing.

“We are focused on the future – there are still 12 events and a lot to be done, so I will keep my head on my shoulders.

“Yesterday’s mistake will not happen again. Kenya is next and anything can happen, so I will be working a lot with the team to make it successful.”