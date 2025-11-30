Ogeir finished third at the inaugural Rally Saudi Arabia, clawing his way from sixth in the final three stages of the rally to beat primary title rival Elfyn Evans.

Evans was sixth, marking the fifth runner-up finish for the Welshman as he finished four points short.

“What a fight it’s been with Elfyn and Scott,” said Ogier.

“A great champion needs great opponents, and they have been super strong and pushing us to the limits until the very last stage of the year.

“Well done to them, to Kalle (Rovanpera) and Jonne (Halttunen) also, and to the whole team. It’s been such a successful season, and I’m proud and happy to be part of this family.

“I never thought that this moment of a ninth title would come after I decided to make a change and spend more time with my family.

“It’s thanks to having the chance to work with this fantastic team, and finding a young co-driver in Vincent who’s doing an amazing job alongside me, bringing such positive energy and making me feel younger.

“Together we’ve achieved great things and I’m very happy to welcome him to the world champions’ club.”

Thierry Neuville won the rally, 54.7 second ahead of fellow factory Hyundai driver Adrien Fourmaux in what proved to be a bruising rally.

Ford’s Martins Sesks had been the star of the show, trading the lead with Neuville and Fourmaux until the penultimate stage of the rally when he suffered two punctures and a suspected turbo issue.

The M-Sport driver was forced to retire one stage short of the finish, handing a commanding lead to Neuville over Fourmaux.

Fourmaux was given a one-minute penalty for an early arrival to Friday’s end-of-day technical zone, which proved decisive in the final result. If not for that, the Frenchman would have won.

Sesks wasn’t the only driver to hit trouble. Kalle Rovanpera suffered a puncture while his Toyota teammate Takamoto Katsuta rolled his GR Yaris.

The FIA World Rally Championship begins its 2026 season at Rallye Monte-Carlo from January 22-25.

Results: FIA World Rally Championship Rally Saudi Arabia (Top 10)