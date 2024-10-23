The team is offering a winning bidder and three friends the chance to be treated to a VIP dinner experience like no other in 2025 as part of the Motorsport Ministries charity auction tomorrow night.

The dinner will be hosted by one of Queensland’s leading catering companies at Dick Johnson’s Shell-V Power Racing Team workshop, including a three-course meal and a supply of agreed beverages.

The guest list will include Dick and Jill Johnson, team co-owner Ryan Story, team CEO David Noble and the 2025 Supercars drivers Will Davison and Brodie Kostecki.

The evening will include a personal one-on-one tour of the DJR facilities before everyone sits down for a never-to-be-repeated dining experience in the middle of the Shell-V Power Racing Team workshop with one of the true legends of Australian motorsport.

There will also be an official photographer to capture the night, and a print produced which will be signed personally to ensure the night is recorded forever. There will also be some team merchandise for each of the four guests – which we are sure the team members will have no problem signing for you.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

Team co-owner, Story, says that his team have worked around the clock to ensure the dinner will be an “unforgettable” experience.

“We know there are some big DJR Shell V-Power Racing Team fans out there and we wanted to create an auction item, which may never be repeated,” said Story.

“We have put a lot of thought and planning into the dinner and can assure the winning bidder and their three guests they will have an experience they will never forget.

“Dick (Johnson) is looking forward to the PIRTEK Legend’s Night this week, but has also been working with me on this auction prize which we will enjoy hosting sometime in the new year.”

PIRTEK Legends Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher” Murray, said the DJR dinner was an experience which sports fans could only dream of until now.

“Dick Johnson is one of the great icons in Australian sport,” said Murray.

“It is incredible that he has worked so enthusiastically with Ryan (Story) and the rest of the Shell V-Power Racing Team to create this event, which he knows will raise incredibly valuable funds for Motorsport Ministries – an organisation he has personally had an association with since day one.

“It is impossible to get such an audience in such an environment – well, it has been until now.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100% of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

