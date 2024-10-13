The figure is slightly lower than in recent years, including the heavily weather-affected 2022 running of the Great Race that attracted 195,578 people over four days.

Last year’s race was the third highest attendance in history with 204,069 attendees.

Despite not troubling any records, Supercars CEO Shane Howard said it was a proud outcome for the series.

“We are incredibly proud of the ongoing support from our fans, who continue to show their passion for the Repco Bathurst 1000 year after year,” he said.

“With over 193,000 fans joining us this weekend, the Great Race remains one of Australia’s most loved sporting events, steeped in history and tradition.

“As always, we are incredibly proud that the event filled more than 7000 campsites and enjoyed the unique atmosphere that only Mount Panorama can provide.

“The sight of thousands of campers celebrating around the mountain throughout the weekend underscores the incredible community spirit that the Bathurst 1000 fosters every year.”

The outright record of 207,205 was set in 2012.