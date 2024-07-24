Oscar Piastri heads into the Belgian Grand Prix a Formula 1 grand prix winner following his stunning performance last weekend.

Only it wasn't without controversy, caused by team-mate Lando Norris and a questionable strategic call by McLaren.

A conservative approach to seeing off the challenge posed by Lewis Hamilton forced the use of team orders to re-establish the natural order of things with Piastri in the lead.

But that didn't sit well with Norris, who made no secret of his desire to put himself above McLaren.

Of course, he eventually relented and Piastri went on to win, but it creates a fascinating dynamic in the garage; where once there was harmony, there is now an undertone of suspicion, even it's not publicly acknowledged.

The other important development out of the Hungarian Grand Prix was that Red Bull Racing no longer being the clear favourite.

It was second best all weekend to McLaren, and heading to Spa-Francorchamps it cannot be assumed the Milton Keynes team will be the class of the field. That marks a significant deviation from the norm of recent seasons.

How does the championship leading team respond? Can it respond? They're important questions in the context of the constructors' title, and the millions of dollars that go with it.

They also feed into the other key point of interest, which is the fate of Sergio Perez.

There was a mildly improved showing in Hungary, rising from a poor 16th on the grid to seventh, but it was still hardly enough as Red Bull Racing had chunks taken out of its points advantage by McLaren.

The under performing Mexican is no longer a potential cause for a concern, his lack of return is now a liability.

This weekend's race is thought to be a watershed moment for his career. He simply must improve else Red Bull will have no choice but to look elsewhere for the good of the championship.

The knock is is what that means for Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, and by extension Liam Lawson in what could very well be a high-profile game of mid-season dominos.

All told, it makes for a critical weekend across a number of key areas as F1 goes racing for the final time before its summer break.

When is the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

FRIDAY 26th JULY Local time AEST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 09:55 – 10:40 17:55 – 18:40 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 19:05 – 19:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 21:30 – 22:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 15:05 – 15:35 23:05 – 23:35 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 16:00 – 16:30 00:00 – 00:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 01:00 – 02:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 18:45 – 19:30 02:45 – 03:30 SATURDAY 27th JULY FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (12 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 09:50 – 10:35 17:50 – 18:35 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 11:20 – 11:50 19:20 – 19:50 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 22:15 – 23:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 01:00 SUNDAY 28th JULY FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (15 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:30 – 09:20 16:30 – 17:20 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (25 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 10:00 – 11:05 18:00 – 19:05 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins) 11:45 – 12:20 19:45 – 20:20 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (44 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the Belgian Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Can I stream the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Belgian Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 265 2 Lando Norris 189 3 Charles Leclerc 162 4 Carlos Sainz 154 5 Oscar Piastri 149 6 Lewis Hamilton 125 7 Sergio Perez 124 8 George Russell 116 9 Fernando Alonso 45 10 Lance Stroll 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo 11 14 Pierre Gasly 6 15 Oliver Bearman 6 16 Kevin Magnussen 5 17 Alex Albon 4 18 Esteban Ocon 3 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0 21 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors' Championship