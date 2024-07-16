Hamilton's win in the British Grand Prix two weeks ago ended a two-year drought for the seven-time champ, but more than that, it catapulted the silver arrows back into contention at the front of the F1 field.

Red Bull Racing continues to lead the way, with Max Verstappen extending his championship lead in Silverstone.

However, it's a critical weekend for the squad as Sergio Perez continues to struggle – the coming two events arguably the most important of his career to date.

Strong performances in Hungary and Belgium are essential to staving off speculation he'll be dumped from the team following the mid-season break.

Similarly, good performances from Daniel Ricciardo could see him usurp the Mexican as team-mate to Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile, McLaren heads to Hungary licking its wounds after arguably spurning two chances at victory last time out.

Strategy errors proved costly on a weekend the team looked to have the most competitive package, mistakes it can't afford to make as it eyes the constructors' championship.

Lando Norris has established himself as a genuine threat every weekend, while Oscar Piastri is knocking on the door for his first F1 win – and the Hungaroring has been the scene of a few of those.

Hot conditions are expected with Budapest in the midst of a heat wave, which will certainly play a factor.

The Mercedes is thought to like the cooler conditions, though the real differentiator will be who can get the tyres working, and then keep them alive in the extreme temperatures.

When is the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

FRIDAY 19th JULY Local time AEST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 09:55 – 10:40 17:55 – 18:40 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 19:05 – 19:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 21:30 – 22:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 15:05 – 15:35 23:05 – 23:35 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 16:00 – 16:30 00:00 – 00:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 01:00 – 02:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 18:35 – 19:20 02:35 – 03:20 SATURDAY 20th JULY FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 09:50 – 10:35 17:50 – 18:35 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 11:20 – 11:50 19:20 – 19:50 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 22:15 – 23:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 01:00 SUNDAY 21st JULY FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (24 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:25 – 09:15 16:25 – 17:15 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 10:05 – 11:10 18:05 – 19:10 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (16 Laps or 30 Mins) 12:05 – 12:40 20:05 – 20:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (70 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the Hungarian Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 255 2 Lando Norris 171 3 Charles Leclerc 150 4 Carlos Sainz 146 5 Oscar Piastri 124 6 Sergio Perez 118 7 George Russell 111 8 Lewis Hamilton 110 9 Fernando Alonso 45 10 Lance Stroll 23 11 Nico Hulkenberg 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda 20 13 Daniel Ricciardo 11 14 Pierre Gasly 6 15 Oliver Bearman 6 16 Kevin Magnussen 5 17 Alex Albon 4 18 Esteban Ocon 3 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0 21 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors' Championship