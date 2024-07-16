Hamilton's win in the British Grand Prix two weeks ago ended a two-year drought for the seven-time champ, but more than that, it catapulted the silver arrows back into contention at the front of the F1 field.
Red Bull Racing continues to lead the way, with Max Verstappen extending his championship lead in Silverstone.
However, it's a critical weekend for the squad as Sergio Perez continues to struggle – the coming two events arguably the most important of his career to date.
Strong performances in Hungary and Belgium are essential to staving off speculation he'll be dumped from the team following the mid-season break.
Similarly, good performances from Daniel Ricciardo could see him usurp the Mexican as team-mate to Max Verstappen.
Meanwhile, McLaren heads to Hungary licking its wounds after arguably spurning two chances at victory last time out.
Strategy errors proved costly on a weekend the team looked to have the most competitive package, mistakes it can't afford to make as it eyes the constructors' championship.
Lando Norris has established himself as a genuine threat every weekend, while Oscar Piastri is knocking on the door for his first F1 win – and the Hungaroring has been the scene of a few of those.
Hot conditions are expected with Budapest in the midst of a heat wave, which will certainly play a factor.
The Mercedes is thought to like the cooler conditions, though the real differentiator will be who can get the tyres working, and then keep them alive in the extreme temperatures.
When is the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 19th JULY
|Local time
|AEST
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|09:55 – 10:40
|17:55 – 18:40
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:05 – 11:50
|19:05 – 19:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|21:30 – 22:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|15:05 – 15:35
|23:05 – 23:35
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|16:00 – 16:30
|00:00 – 00:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|01:00 – 02:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|18:35 – 19:20
|02:35 – 03:20
|SATURDAY 20th JULY
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:50 – 10:35
|17:50 – 18:35
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|11:20 – 11:50
|19:20 – 19:50
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|20:30 – 21:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:15 – 15:05
|22:15 – 23:05
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|00:00 – 01:00
|SUNDAY 21st JULY
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (24 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:25 – 09:15
|16:25 – 17:15
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:05 – 11:10
|18:05 – 19:10
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (16 Laps or 30 Mins)
|12:05 – 12:40
|20:05 – 20:40
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (70 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|15:00 – 17:00
|23:00 – 01:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Are there live updates I can follow from the Hungarian Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
Friday, July 19
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, July 20
Practice 2, 00:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 19
Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?
The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Hungarian Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|255
|2
|Lando Norris
|171
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|150
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|146
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|124
|6
|Sergio Perez
|118
|7
|George Russell
|111
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|110
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|45
|10
|Lance Stroll
|23
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|11
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|6
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|5
|17
|Alex Albon
|4
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|3
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|373
|2
|Ferrari
|302
|3
|McLaren
|295
|4
|Mercedes
|221
|5
|Aston Martin
|68
|6
|RB
|31
|7
|Haas
|27
|8
|Alpine
|9
|9
|Williams
|4
|10
|Sauber
|0