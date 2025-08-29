After a month-long summer break, Formula 1 returns to the coast of the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix — Round 15 of the 2025 season and a pivotal stage in the championship run-in.
Held at the iconic Circuit Zandvoort, this 4.259km seaside track is renowned for its flowing corners, steep banking, and the electric atmosphere created by a sea of orange-clad Verstappen fans.
Since its 2021 return after a 36-year absence, Zandvoort has quickly become one of the most challenging and atmospheric stops on the calendar. Overtaking is notoriously difficult, with the last four winners all starting from pole, making qualifying a key battleground.
The spotlight will be on McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, separated by just nine points at the top of the standings.
Piastri chases his seventh win of the year — a milestone that would move him to equal third on Australia’s all-time winners list — while Norris looks to defend his Dutch GP crown and secure his tenth career victory. Their intra-team rivalry is shaping up to be one of the closest and most compelling of the season, reminiscent of McLaren’s battles between Hamilton and Alonso in 2007.
Max Verstappen will be eager to reclaim home glory after a rare four-race podium drought, while Lewis Hamilton aims to end his ongoing hunt for a Ferrari podium. Kiwi rookie Liam Lawson will also be one to watch, hoping to become the first New Zealander since Denny Hulme in 1972 to score points in three consecutive grands prix.
With unpredictable coastal weather and a potential Safety Car, Zandvoort promises a weekend full of tension and drama as F1’s title fight intensifies.
When is the Dutch Grand Prix?
The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort takes place on August 29-31 (AEST).
What time does the Dutch Grand Prix start?
The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST on Sunday, August 31. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Dutch Grand Prix?
Early forecasts show rain across all three days, with temperatures in the high teens on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in Australia
The Dutch Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Dutch Grand Prix in Australia?
The Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
Dutch Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)
Friday, August 29
Practice 1: 8:00pm-9:45pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Practice 2: 11:45am-1:30am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Saturday, August 30
Practice 3: 7:15pm-8:45pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 10:55pm-12:05am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, August 31
Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action on Friday, Saturday & Sunday, with Sky Sport 1 showing FP2 on Saturday morning.
Can I live stream the Dutch Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
Dutch Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)
Friday, August 29
Practice 1: 10:00pm-12:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Saturday, August 30
Practice 2: 1:30am-3:30am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Practice 3: 9:00pm-11:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, August 31
Qualifying: 12:00am-3:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Monday, September 1
Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, 29 August
|Duration
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|F1 Academy
|First Practice Session
|40 minutes
|10:10
|18:10
|17:40
|16:10
|20:10
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|60 minutes
|12:30
|20:30
|20:00
|18:30
|22:30
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|14:00
|22:00
|21:30
|20:00
|0:00
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 2
|60 minutes
|16:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
|F1 Academy
|Second Practice Session
|40 minutes
|17:30
|1:30
|1:00
|23:30
|3:30
|Saturday, 30 August
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|10:25
|18:25
|17:55
|16:25
|20:25
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 3
|60 minutes
|11:30
|19:30
|19:00
|17:30
|21:30
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|13:00
|21:00
|20:30
|19:00
|23:00
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
|F1 Academy
|First Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|17:05
|1:05
|0:35
|23:05
|3:05
|Sunday, 31 August
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|10:40
|18:40
|18:10
|16:40
|20:40
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (17 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|11:55
|19:55
|19:25
|17:55
|21:55
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (72 laps or 120 minutes)
|120 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Hungarian GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|4
|284
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|4
|275
|9
|9
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|4
|187
|97
|88
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|1
|172
|112
|15
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|1
|151
|133
|21
|6
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|109
|175
|42
|7
|44
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|64
|220
|45
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|54
|230
|10
|9
|87
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|0
|37
|247
|17
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|27
|257
|10
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|26
|258
|1
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|26
|258
|0
|11
|27
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|22
|262
|4
|12
|55
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|20
|264
|2
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|20
|264
|0
|16
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|16
|268
|4
|19
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|14
|270
|2
|17
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|10
|274
|4
|18
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|8
|276
|2
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|284
|8
|21
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|284
|8
