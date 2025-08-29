After a month-long summer break, Formula 1 returns to the coast of the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix — Round 15 of the 2025 season and a pivotal stage in the championship run-in.

Held at the iconic Circuit Zandvoort, this 4.259km seaside track is renowned for its flowing corners, steep banking, and the electric atmosphere created by a sea of orange-clad Verstappen fans.

Since its 2021 return after a 36-year absence, Zandvoort has quickly become one of the most challenging and atmospheric stops on the calendar. Overtaking is notoriously difficult, with the last four winners all starting from pole, making qualifying a key battleground.

The spotlight will be on McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, separated by just nine points at the top of the standings.

Piastri chases his seventh win of the year — a milestone that would move him to equal third on Australia’s all-time winners list — while Norris looks to defend his Dutch GP crown and secure his tenth career victory. Their intra-team rivalry is shaping up to be one of the closest and most compelling of the season, reminiscent of McLaren’s battles between Hamilton and Alonso in 2007.

Max Verstappen will be eager to reclaim home glory after a rare four-race podium drought, while Lewis Hamilton aims to end his ongoing hunt for a Ferrari podium. Kiwi rookie Liam Lawson will also be one to watch, hoping to become the first New Zealander since Denny Hulme in 1972 to score points in three consecutive grands prix.

With unpredictable coastal weather and a potential Safety Car, Zandvoort promises a weekend full of tension and drama as F1’s title fight intensifies.

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort takes place on August 29-31 (AEST).

What time does the Dutch Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST on Sunday, August 31. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Dutch Grand Prix?

Early forecasts show rain across all three days, with temperatures in the high teens on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in Australia

The Dutch Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Dutch Grand Prix in Australia?

The Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Dutch Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, August 29

Practice 1: 8:00pm-9:45pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 11:45am-1:30am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, August 30

Practice 3: 7:15pm-8:45pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 10:55pm-12:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, August 31

Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action on Friday, Saturday & Sunday, with Sky Sport 1 showing FP2 on Saturday morning.

Can I live stream the Dutch Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Dutch Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, August 29

Practice 1: 10:00pm-12:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, August 30

Practice 2: 1:30am-3:30am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 9:00pm-11:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, August 31

Qualifying: 12:00am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, September 1

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 29 August Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ F1 Academy First Practice Session 40 minutes 10:10 18:10 17:40 16:10 20:10 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 14:00 22:00 21:30 20:00 0:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 16:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 F1 Academy Second Practice Session 40 minutes 17:30 1:30 1:00 23:30 3:30 Saturday, 30 August F1 Academy Qualifying Session 30 minutes 10:25 18:25 17:55 16:25 20:25 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 11:30 19:30 19:00 17:30 21:30 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 30 minutes 13:00 21:00 20:30 19:00 23:00 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 F1 Academy First Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 17:05 1:05 0:35 23:05 3:05 Sunday, 31 August F1 Academy Second Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 10:40 18:40 18:10 16:40 20:40 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (17 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 11:55 19:55 19:25 17:55 21:55 Formula 1 Grand Prix (72 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Hungarian GP)