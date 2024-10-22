2024 might not be over, but this great prize allows you to get ready for 2025, the 35th anniversary of the Gold Coast Supercars event.

The experience includes two ASM pit lane corporate suite tickets to the 2025 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on the streets of Surfers Paradise as well as three nights accommodation at the fantastic JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa which is just a few minutes walk from the circuit.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 22 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

Hosted by ASM owner himself, Chris Neville-Smith, the guests will be given the full corporate treatment, including food and beverages for the three days, a pre-race grid walk and a visit to a Supercars garage and driver meet and greet.

The winning bidder and their guest will also enjoy three nights’ accommodation in a Hinterland King at the JW Marriott with breakfast for two daily in the award-winning Citrique Restaurant and complimentary self-parking.

“There is nothing like a weekend on the ‘Goldie’ – the event is always a cracker,” said Neville-Smith.

“We are excited to be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legend’s Night and proud to support the Motorsport Ministries team with an auction item for next year’s event.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend three days than enjoying yourself at the Gold Coast 500, knowing your bed is just across the road at the amazing JW Marriott.

“We are looking forward to showing the winning bidder and their guest an amazing time.”

The tickets and accommodation are valued at more than $7,000, according to PIRTEK Legends Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher” Murray.

“Chris Neville-Smith is one of the best in the business and when you combine his hospitality offerings with an accommodation package at the JW Marriott, it doesn’t get much better,” said Murray.

“This is a seriously great offering and the winning bidder will have almost 12 months to sort out who they are bringing along for the ride.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 80 tickets remain for the dinner and can he purchased here. CLICK HERE to purchase your ticket NOW!

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100% of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore and lunch

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Victoria – Package!

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate package for 15 at Norwell Motorplex