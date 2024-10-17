This item for the Motorsport Ministries charity auction, will provide the chance for two people to enjoy season closer on the streets of Adelaide, on November 16-17, 2024.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 22 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

Featured Videos

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The winning VAILO Adelaide 500 bidder will receive two Saturday/Sunday corporate tickets with all the bells and whistles in the Drivers’ Lounge on level two of the event’s pit building.

Saturday is when it will all happen with activities including helicopter rides over the track and downtown Adelaide.

Then there will be a pre-race grid and pit lane walks before the opening 250km Supercar event on one of the world’s most famous street circuits.

If that’s not enough, after the race the winning bidder and a guest will also enjoy the amazing on-track Crowded House concert from the VIP platform.

The following day the winners will return to the track for a day of “recovery” back in the Drivers’ Lounge hospitality suite – including catering and drinks.

Pirtek Legend’s Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher” Murray, said that the winning bidder of the Adelaide 500 item, would be in for a “hell of a time”.

“The Vailo Adelaide 500 really is one of the world’s great street events and this year is going to be no exception,” said Murray.

“The South Australian organisers have been incredibly generous with their offering for the auction , and I am sure it will get plenty of attention for fans, especially those who have a soft spot for Crowded House.

“And don’t forget the speedway event, which is going to add another incredible attraction to the Adelaide show.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 60 tickets remain for the dinner and can be purchased here.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993-2023

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Regional Victoria

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day for 15 people at Norwell Motorplex