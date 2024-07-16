Sunny, yet cool conditions failed to deter an enthusiastic spectator rollup from enjoying the best of the nation's riders in action.

Mike Jones (Yamaha) scored a pair of Alpinestars Superbike wins over Broc Pearson (Ducati) and reduced the points margin to Josh Waters (Ducati) who was third overall and now has a 17 point advantage.

Jonathan Nahlous was the overall winner in Michelin Supersport after he shared race victories with fellow Yamaha rider Archie McDonald – his bonus point for pole position the only difference between the pair. Hahlous leads the championship by 32 points.

Valentino Knezovic (Yamaha) was in red-hot form the whole weekend with three victories and three second places across the Race and Road Supersport 300 and ShopYamaha R3 Cup categories. New Zealander Jesse Stroud (Yamaha) was the only rider who managed to lower his colours. Knezovic trails Joah Newman (Kawasaki) by a point in Supersport 300 and is up 5 points in R3 Cup.

In bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, there were three different winners in Ehtan Johnson, Hunter Charlett and Hunter Corney with Johnson the round winner.

The next round of the ASBK will be at Phillip Island on September 7-8.

IMAGES: Russell Colvin