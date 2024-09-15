Verschoor won the shortened race from Victor Martins and Kimi Antonelli while young Australian Christian Mansell scored another points finish in 10th.

At the race start, fifth placed Kush Maini failed to get away, the Indian driver collected by Pepe Marti, who started 21st.

The Spaniard made heavy impact with Maini’s car and was catapulted into the air, inverting as debris scattered across the road.

Marti’s car landed back on its wheels, the 19-year-old able to climb out uninjured, as did Maini, as a lengthy delay followed.

Oliver Goethe was also involved, damaging the front of his car, Rafael Villagomez also caught up as he tried to avoid the incident.

Verschoor held his lead off the start and remained there under the stoppage ahead of Antonelli while Mansell rose from 10th to eighth by the time the red flag was shown.

Under the stoppage the race clock continued to tick down, leaving just 33 minutes remaining as the field headed out of pit lane behind the Safety Car. It was a rolling restart, the pack released with 28 minutes remaining.

Verschoor left it late to accelerate to the line, getting a good jump as the green flag waved to get a jump over Antonelli, the field getting away without incident.

Mansell cleared Gabriele Mini on Lap 3, effectively the first racing lap, to move up to seventh, while ahead of him Victor Martins got by Antonelli under braking into Turn 1 as they started Lap 4.

Martins swept into the lead at Turn 1 on Lap 7 while Mansell stole sixth from Joshua Durksen on the run from Turn 2 to Turn 3.

Durksen, Jak Crawford, and Luke Browning dived into the pits at the end of the lap to serve their compulsory stops.

It was Verschoor’s turn next time around, along with Martins, Antonelli, Paul Aron and Dennis Hauger.

That promoted Mansell briefly to fourth, the Australian having lost a spot to Mini, before he took to the lane at the end of the lap.

It was a slow stop for the Novocastrian as Trident struggled to fit the left-front tyre to his car.

Contact between Zane Maloney and Antonelli saw the former in the escape road at Turn 3.

Maloney locked the brakes heavily as he tried to defend from the Italian, who turned into the Sauber junior as he attempted to make the left-hander.

The pit cycle was completed after 12 laps, leaving Verschoor leading from Martins and Antonelli.

Following his slow stop, Mansell sat 10th behind Mini.

Verschoor was carrying damage, his car clearly crabbing as he lost half a second a lap to Martins behind.

Mini crashed with four minutes remaining, nosing in a Turn 15 on Lap 15, drawing the yellow flags but the Safety Car was not immediately deployed.

Mansell gained a position out of the incident, only to slip behind Hauger down the front straight.

The Virtual Safety Car was then deployed to cover the recovery of Mini’s car, followed by the Safety Car, effectively ending the race as a competitive encounter and enshrining Verschoor as victor.

Martins was second ahead of Antonelli while Mansell recorded his second F2 points finish in as many starts with 10th.