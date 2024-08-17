Kodi William crossed the line first in first race at Symmons Plains at the Ned Whiskey Tasmanian SuperSprint. However the Spectrum driver was denied the first win with a 5.0s penalty for a wheelspin breach before the start.

Otherwise his race was mistake-free, and he crossed the finish line a second clear, but the penalty relegated him to third place. The race then went to Jack Bussey (Spectrum) over Liam Loiacono (Mygale) who was sixth on the first lap.

Fourth place went to Lachlan Evennett (Mygale) ahead of a string of Spectrums. In the lead of that charge was Eddy Beswick, ahead of Harrison Sellars, Joe Fawcett, Cody Maynes-Rutty, Matt Holmes and Daniel Frougas.

Williams was able to fight his way to the forefront in Race 2 and ultimately finished third behind Bussey. Fourth went to Sellars who finished ahead of Evennett, Fawcett, Frougas, Loiacono, Lachan Strickland and Logan Eveleigh. The one safety car was for Maynes-Rutty who was a DNF.

TASSIE TIN TOPS

It was a very greasy track for the start of day where the Tassie Tin Tops were first up. Josh Barwick (Nissan Skyline) led from the outset ahead of Ben Purtell (Nissan 180SX) and Mark Duggan (Aston Marton/Chev) until he spun at Turn 6.

The latter resumed third but shortly after, Charlie Williscroft lost control out of Turn 5 and his Pontiac stock car slammed heavily into the outside tyre barrier. The incident resulted in the race being red flagged.

The second race was won by Barwick ahead of Purtell with Duggan next ahead of Spike Jones (Holden Torana Hatchback), and Ry Dusmuir (BMW).