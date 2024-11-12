The driver will this weekend add engineer and team owner to his CV.

Vidau has launched his Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Championship team MVA Racing. It’ll be a double debut with driver Anthony DiMauro joining the Pro-Am ranks for the first time.

“Of course it’s cool to debut my own team in Carrera Cup, a category that’s really special to me,” said Vidau, who previously drove in the Porsche category.

“It’ll be a big weekend, I’m wearing lots of different hats, but we have plans in place for all circumstances.

“Being a four-day event helps, the sessions are a bit more spread out than usual. It will certainly keep me busy, but it may be a good thing to get my mind on something different.

“Trying to hold that laser focus on a single objective for four days can take a lot mentally, so it might turn out to be one of those nice distractions and help keep my mind fresh for Super2.”

Vidau is vying to round out this year’s Super2 Series program as the top rookie.

He sits an impressive fourth in the standings with just two races remaining behind the three title combatants Zach Bates (1137 points), Aaron Cameron (1098), and last year’s winner Kai Allen (1095).

The South Australian is mathematically in the running for the title, 150 points in arrears of Bates on 987 points, with 300 left available.

“We’re still an outside chance at the title, a few things need to go wrong for the boys in front, but we can maximise our potential if we put our best foot forward,” said Vidau.

“We saw what happened at Bathurst and we’ve seen it all year, there’s huge potential for carnage in this series.

“If it comes to fruition, we need to be in the right position to capitalise. It’s going to be all about hitting our markers and taking every opportunity that comes our way.

“Realistically our focus is on the rookie title, it’s an extremely strong group of drivers this year so it’s pretty cool to be on top at the moment and it will be a fantastic reward for the team if we can close it out.”

Entry List: Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Adelaide 500