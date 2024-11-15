Jack Goodyer triumphed on night one of the Sprintcar Invitational, coming back from a lowly qualifying to win the A Main.

Goodyer only qualified eighth but won his heat to advance to the dash to start on the inside of row two for the feature race.

From third, Goodyer made his way to the head of the field and dethroned Grant Anderson from the point.

The Tasmanian survived a late race restart to clinch the feature. Chase Randall of Texas wound up second with Anderson third.

“To be honest, when they called me to be an ambassador for an event where they had to build a temporary Speedway on a cricket pitch, I thought they were joking,” said Goodyer.

“But to be here and just be a part of this event. it’s absolutely amazing what has been achieved, And it just shows what can happen when a great bunch of people work together for a common outcome, and I am just proud to be a part of it.”