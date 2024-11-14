Streaming service Clay Per View will have exclusive rights to four days of action at NAPA Speedway, held in the confines of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.
Thursday and Friday will feature the headline act NAPA Sprintcar Invitational, with Clay Per View offering coverage for $34.99 per night.
Saturday and Sunday’s coverage will cost $14.99 per day. The weekend card features wingless sprints, street stocks, and sprintcars.
Notably, speedway action will take place during the day on Saturday and Sunday.
A $126,000 prize pool has been put up for the event, which features heats, dash draws, and last-chance qualifiers.
Adelaide 500 Speedway in the City schedule
(All times ACDT)
Thursday, November 14
18:20 – 18:30 Sprintcars – Flight One Qualifying
18:40 – 18:50 Sprintcars – Flight Two Hot Laps
18:50 – 19:00 Sprintcars – Flight Two Qualifying
19:20 – 19:30 Wingless Sprints – Heat 1
20:00 – 20:10 Sprintcars – Heat One
20:10 – 20:20 Sprintcars – Heat Two
20:20 – 20:30 Sprintcars – Heat Three
20:30 – 20:40 Sprintcars – Heat Four
20:40 – 20:45 Sprintcar – Dash Draw
20:45 – 20:55 Wingless Sprint – Heat 2
20:55 – 21:05 Sprintcars – Dash
21:05 – 21:17 Sprintcars – Last Dash Qualifier (B Main 1)
21:17 – 21:29 Sprintcars – Last Chance Qualifier (B Main 2)
21:34 – 21:49 Wingless Sprints – Feature
21:49 – 22:29 Sprintcars – Feature (A-Main)
22:29 – 22:49 Trophy Presentation
Friday, November 15
18:20 – 18:30 Sprintcars – Flight One Qualifying
18:40 – 18:50 Sprintcars – Flight Two Hot Laps
18:50 – 19:00 Sprintcars – Flight Two Qualifying
19:20 – 19:30 Wingless Sprints – Heat 1
20:00 – 20:10 Sprintcars – Heat One
20:10 – 20:20 Sprintcars – Heat Two
20:20 – 20:30 Sprintcars – Heat Three
20:30 – 20:40 Sprintcars – Heat Four
20:40 – 20:45 Sprintcar – Dash Draw
20:45 – 20:55 Wingless Sprint – Heat 2
20:55 – 21:05 Sprintcars – Dash
21:05 – 21:17 Sprintcars – Last Dash Qualifier (B Main 1)
21:17 – 21:29 Sprintcars – Last Chance Qualifier (B Main 2)
21:34 – 21:49 Wingless Sprints – Feature
21:49 – 22:29 Sprintcars – Feature (A-Main)
22:29 – 22:49 Trophy Presentation
Saturday, November 16
10:30 – 10:40 Wingless Sprint – Heat Race 1
11:00 – 11:20 Street Stock Model
11:40 – 11:50 Wingless Sprint – Heat Race 2
11:50 – 12:00 Sprintcar Match – Race 1
12:00 – 12:10 Sprintcar Match – Race 2
12:10 – 12:20 Street Stock Model
13:50 – 14:00 Wingless Sprint – Heat Race 3
14:25 – 14:35 Sprintcar Match – Race 3
14:35 – 14:45 Sprintcar Match – Race 4
Sunday, November 17
10:45 – 10:55 Street Stock Model
11:05 – 11:15 Wingless Sprint – Match Race 4
11:35 – 11:55 Street Stock Model
13:15 – 13:25 Wingless Sprint – Match Race 5
13:25 – 13:35 Sprintcar Match – Race 5 (TBC)
13:35 – 13:45 Sprintcar Match – Race 6
13:45 – 13:55 Wingless Sprint Match – Race 6
Clay Per View schedule (ACDT)
Thursday, November 14 – Live from 17:15 – $34.99
Friday, November 15 – Live from 17:15 – $34.99
Saturday, November 16 – Live from 10:00 – $14.99
Sunday, November 17 – Live from 10:00 $14.99