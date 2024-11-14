Streaming service Clay Per View will have exclusive rights to four days of action at NAPA Speedway, held in the confines of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

Thursday and Friday will feature the headline act NAPA Sprintcar Invitational, with Clay Per View offering coverage for $34.99 per night.

Saturday and Sunday’s coverage will cost $14.99 per day. The weekend card features wingless sprints, street stocks, and sprintcars.

Notably, speedway action will take place during the day on Saturday and Sunday.

A $126,000 prize pool has been put up for the event, which features heats, dash draws, and last-chance qualifiers.

Adelaide 500 Speedway in the City schedule

(All times ACDT)

Thursday, November 14

18:20 – 18:30 Sprintcars – Flight One Qualifying

18:40 – 18:50 Sprintcars – Flight Two Hot Laps

18:50 – 19:00 Sprintcars – Flight Two Qualifying

19:20 – 19:30 Wingless Sprints – Heat 1

20:00 – 20:10 Sprintcars – Heat One

20:10 – 20:20 Sprintcars – Heat Two

20:20 – 20:30 Sprintcars – Heat Three

20:30 – 20:40 Sprintcars – Heat Four

20:40 – 20:45 Sprintcar – Dash Draw

20:45 – 20:55 Wingless Sprint – Heat 2

20:55 – 21:05 Sprintcars – Dash

21:05 – 21:17 Sprintcars – Last Dash Qualifier (B Main 1)

21:17 – 21:29 Sprintcars – Last Chance Qualifier (B Main 2)

21:34 – 21:49 Wingless Sprints – Feature

21:49 – 22:29 Sprintcars – Feature (A-Main)

22:29 – 22:49 Trophy Presentation

Friday, November 15

18:20 – 18:30 Sprintcars – Flight One Qualifying

18:40 – 18:50 Sprintcars – Flight Two Hot Laps

18:50 – 19:00 Sprintcars – Flight Two Qualifying

19:20 – 19:30 Wingless Sprints – Heat 1

20:00 – 20:10 Sprintcars – Heat One

20:10 – 20:20 Sprintcars – Heat Two

20:20 – 20:30 Sprintcars – Heat Three

20:30 – 20:40 Sprintcars – Heat Four

20:40 – 20:45 Sprintcar – Dash Draw

20:45 – 20:55 Wingless Sprint – Heat 2

20:55 – 21:05 Sprintcars – Dash

21:05 – 21:17 Sprintcars – Last Dash Qualifier (B Main 1)

21:17 – 21:29 Sprintcars – Last Chance Qualifier (B Main 2)

21:34 – 21:49 Wingless Sprints – Feature

21:49 – 22:29 Sprintcars – Feature (A-Main)

22:29 – 22:49 Trophy Presentation

Saturday, November 16

10:30 – 10:40 Wingless Sprint – Heat Race 1

11:00 – 11:20 Street Stock Model

11:40 – 11:50 Wingless Sprint – Heat Race 2

11:50 – 12:00 Sprintcar Match – Race 1

12:00 – 12:10 Sprintcar Match – Race 2

12:10 – 12:20 Street Stock Model

13:50 – 14:00 Wingless Sprint – Heat Race 3

14:25 – 14:35 Sprintcar Match – Race 3

14:35 – 14:45 Sprintcar Match – Race 4

Sunday, November 17

10:45 – 10:55 Street Stock Model

11:05 – 11:15 Wingless Sprint – Match Race 4

11:35 – 11:55 Street Stock Model

13:15 – 13:25 Wingless Sprint – Match Race 5

13:25 – 13:35 Sprintcar Match – Race 5 (TBC)

13:35 – 13:45 Sprintcar Match – Race 6

13:45 – 13:55 Wingless Sprint Match – Race 6

Clay Per View schedule (ACDT)

Thursday, November 14 – Live from 17:15 – $34.99

Friday, November 15 – Live from 17:15 – $34.99

Saturday, November 16 – Live from 10:00 – $14.99

Sunday, November 17 – Live from 10:00 $14.99