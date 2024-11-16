Flames began belching from the bottom of the Brook Chevrolet Camaro, causing him to slip on his own oil approaching the second-to-last turn.

The cars immediately behind him were given no notice and spun.

Brook went in first followed immediately by Jordan Boys. Josh Thomas and Brad Gartner followed suit.

Seconds went by before several more cars piled in, led by Des Collier, Jason Pryde, and Josh Webster.

John Holinger was the last to arrive on the scene, sliding hard into Gartner.

The red flag was drawn once all the cars were parked up, littered across the asphalt and grass.

The race was declared after five laps. Todd Hazelwood was leading Nathan Herne and James Moffat at the time of the red flag. Ben Grice and Jackson Rice rounded out the top five.