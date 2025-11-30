Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup

With Harri Jones starting down the order after being escorted wide on Saturday, all O’Keeffe needed to do to seal the title was finish.

Biding his time, and keeping his car clean, O’Keeffe let a number of competitors, including Jones, pass in the closing laps, crossing the line seventh to seal his first Carrera Cup title.

Super-sub Aaron Love won both Race 3 and the round in Pro, his first since Bathurst in 2022, while O’Keeffe’s GWR teammate Matt Belford took the win in Pro-Am.

Belford did everything he could to give GWR a double championship, but Rodney Jane held on for Sonic Motor Racing to take his first championship since 2007.

Trico Trans Am

Todd Hazelwood swept the weekend in Trico Trans Am to become a back-to-back champion in just his second season in the category.

The proud South Australian dominated Race 3, leading lights to flag while the battle for second erupted behind him.

Blake Tracey fought hard to hold off Jordan Cox through the middle of the race, before the former TCR star just about found his way past in the closing laps.

Adam Garwood and Lachlan Evennett joined the battle, with a three-wide run towards turn eight, and an enthralling engagement down into the hairpin at turn nine.

The fiery battle pack culminated in Cox coming into contact with and spinning Chase Hoy on the run to turn 11, leaving both cars stranded in the gravel trap and heavily damaged.

Hazelwood’s closest championship rival heading into the weekend, Nathan Herne, started Race 3 in last position after the race-ending crash the previous day, but thanks to a fresh set of tyres, was able to carve through the field and cross the line fifth.

The race ultimately ended under safety car, allowing Hazelwood to cruise across the line to take his second title in as many years.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Kody Garland took the final race victory of the weekend in a wet and wild Race 4, and sealed the championship win in the process.

While Garland was hampered with a sixth place starting position, his closest championship rival Joel Heinrich started on pole, taking the lead for majority of the race.

Dean Michalik found the gravel trap at turn 11 at the end of the opening lap, drawing the first of two yellow flag periods.

The slippery surface on the restart caught out Matt Gooding, who lost control over the kerbs of the Senna Chicane and found the outside wall heavily, drawing the safety car again immediately.

The safety car plagued race culminated in a thrilling one lap dash to the finish, where Garland and Heinrich came in contact with one another on multiple occasions.

Heinrich ran wide into the final corner, and the pair came to blows on the exit, resulting in Heinrich spinning hard into the concrete.

Garland crossed the line to take the win, while Heinrich limped home on three wheels to be classified in 14th position.