The country’s 23 best crews, including 14 ARC teams, will compete in the scenic Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula regions. They will take in 18 special stages across two days, and 169 competitive kilometres that make up the penultimate round.

The event will finish with the Transport Festival located in South Terrace, Strathalbyn, on Sunday afternoon, and offer crews a final opportunity to take victory.

Current outright leaders, Harry Bates and Coral Taylor, will aim to make it back-to-back wins after their Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally success. The reigning champions arrive fresh off their first international campaign at Rally Hokkaido, where they recorded a second-place finish.

They will revert to their GR Yaris AP4 as the Rally 2 car is in transit from Japan. Their Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia teammates Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin could be on better than even terms with their Rally 2.

Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall will look to reignite their Championship hopes after an unfortunate finish in their Skoda Fabia R5 at Gippsland cost them second place. Meanwhile in the Production Cup, Bodie Reading and Mark Young are favourites in their Subaru Impreza WRX STi as their major rivals Molly Taylor and Andy Sarandis are not entered.

“We’re excited to be taking the Championship back to South Australia, with the Adelaide Hills offering some of the best stages on the calendar both crews and spectators,” said Motorsport Australia General Manager Motorsport & Events, Adrian Coppin.

“It’s the second last round of the year, so this event could really be make or break for some of our competitors at the top of the outright and cup standings.”

At Mount Barker on Friday evening, a Rally Show kicked off the rally before stage action officially starts at The Glen on Saturday morning.

Those unable to attend and spectate, they can catch all the action via the ARC social media channels, and the Subaru Results Hub. As well there is a daily wrap show available each night free and on demand via 7plus and YouTube. A highlights show will also be available post event on 7plus and 7mate.