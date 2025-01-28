The Mercedes F1 reserve driver will make his third appearance at the event in his adopted Australian hometown.

Bottas became an “honorary Aussie” at last year’s event in which he drove an Adrian Newey-designed Leyton House CG891 and an ex-Larry Perkins Holden VK Commodore.

The 10-time grand prix winner will be back on track this year at the wheel of a DTM Mercedes 190E in the Touring Car Legends category.

“We’re really privileged to have Valtteri attached to the event as a supporter and an ambassador,” event boss Tim Possingham told Speedcafe.

“I am constantly amazed at how he’s so quickly been adopted as an Australian motorsport identity!

“He’s embraced the quirky Aussie culture, and I love his sense of humour.

“He brings his humour and his personality to our event which we love and we see great value in that it fits with what we are.

“We’re celebrating history at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival but we do it in a way that’s got a casual nature about it.

“We like to be creative and we like a little bit of humour, and so that’s why I think everything fits so well with Valtteri and Adelaide.

“This year we will see him drive a Mercedes DTM car,” Possingham added.

“This car was driven by world champion Denny Hulme, it’s got great Bathurst history, and of course it’s a Mercedes-Benz – I’m sure Valtteri is going to enjoy that.”

The 35-year-old will join a host of other F1 personalities including 1996 world champion Damon Hill, 1980 world champ Alan Jones, race winner Thierry Boutsen, F1 commentator David Croft, and former Haas boss Guenther Steiner in attending the event.

It will be a busy weekend for Bottas who will represent Finland at the Race of Champions on Friday and Saturday night in Sydney.

He’ll then jet to Adelaide for the second day of the two-day event before heading on to Melbourne as the 2025 F1 season kicks off in Albert Park the following weekend.

There, he’ll support Mercedes race drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in his new role with the organisation.

He could also be on standby for McLaren and Williams, with Mercedes understood to be open to renewing reserve driver sharing arrangement.

Sources have revealed to Speedcafe that McLaren too is keen to renew the relationship suggesting it is only a matter of time before a deal is struck.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place on March 8-9.