The pair were locked in a prolonged and unusual battle during the 78-lap race, as Albon held Russell at bay to help his Williams teammate Carlos Sainz execute his mandated two-stop strategy.

That strategy proved effective, but it left Russell visibly frustrated.

So frustrated, in fact, that the Mercedes driver illegally cut the Nouvelle Chicane to force his way past Albon, earning himself a drive-through penalty in the process.

Russell later shrugged off the sanction, claiming he “didn’t care” because he finished outside of the points anyway, and slammed the new two-stop rule as “flawed.”

After the race, Russell joked on Instagram that Albon owed him dinner, with Albon firing back with a playful “I’ll take you to a drive-thru” in response.

But the next day, the Williams driver shared a photo of the two dining out at a proper restaurant with the caption: “You’re welcome.”

Behind the scenes, Williams’ race strategy also sparked tension between team bosses.

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff confirmed Williams boss James Vowles sent him a message after the race to apologise for the tactics that compromised Russell’s run.

Albon and Sainz both finished in the points, ninth and tenth respectively, marking the team’s fourth consecutive double points finish and fifth of the season.

For Russell, it was his first race outside the points in 2025.