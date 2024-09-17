Three-time champ Allerton has spent the past seven seasons on a BMW M 1000RR in the Australian Superbike Championship and will race a Ducati Panigale V4 for new race team, Superbike Advocates Racing.

The team has been put together over the last couple of months and will be headed by businessman, car show host and collector Lecha Khouri. He is also the CEO of Fenlan Group, a specialist in retail, property development, real estate, automotive and investments.

“Whether it’s reviewing cars and motorcycles, building a world-class automotive collection, or racing, we’re committed to leading from the front lines,” Khouri said in an official statement.

“This new venture has one clear ambition: to win. As the team gears up for their ASBK debut, we are also eyeing future opportunities to race in the WorldSBK Championship,”

Allerton, who has 227 race starts in the premier Superbike category in the ASBK Championship (125 of them being aboard a BMW) told Speedcafe.com that he was excited to get the new team underway.

“This whole new project is a completely different opportunity for me to start this new team with the backing of Superbike Advocates,” said Allerton.

“I want to say a big thank you to my current team, GT Racing for all their support for the past year and a half. I appreciate everything which they have done for me.

“However, motorcycle racing changes from year-to-year, so I’m just moving forward with a new adventure. The team and I will enjoy the final two rounds together in 2024 and I hope I can deliver them some more podium finishes to repay them for their hard work and commitment.”

Allerton who is currently eighth in this year’s championship, has never ridden a Panigale V4. The first time the New South Welshman will throw his leg over the Italian machine will be on the Monday after the final round of the ASBK Championship at The Bend which takes places on November 8-10.