In his British-built Gould GR55B powered by a Nicholson McLaren V8, Amos won the national title in 2023 and 2024, as well as Queensland State Championship for the last three years.

He is the most successful competitor in 28 years of the Historic Leyburn Sprints and will chase a landmark 10th outright victory at the award-winning heritage festival on August 23-24.

Amos first entered the Sprints in 2014 but has since missed two. There was no Sprints in 2020 because of Covid-19 and in 2021 Amos was isolated by floods around his Lismore home.

He also currently has the circuit record time which stands at 39.79 seconds, which he set in 2019.

But the challenge this year will be greater because as he will have to survive the Sprints’ new Top 10 Shootout. The new format will give perennial rivals, 2024 runner ups Warwick Hutchinson (OMS 28 RPV03/Kawasaki Turbo) and Brett Bull (Van Dieman RF03K/Rotary Turbo) an extra shot at victory.

Another that could be in with a chance is Adam Kaplan. Highly experience in single seaters, touring cars, rally cars and targa competitions, he will at the wheel of his Giocattolo Group B coupe.

After the scheduled seven timed runs for the 260-car field, the Sprints will wrap up with an eighth run for the 10 fastest. It will be an additional, do-or-die chance in favourable cooler track conditions to win the coveted Col Furness Memorial Trophy for fastest time.

The Queensland Southern Downs town of Leyburn usually has a population of around 350 residents. But next weekend it is expected to have a flood of up to 18,000 visitors, including an estimated 5000 campers and 250 competing cars.

Last year’s event, which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the 1949 Australian Grand Prix nearby, attracted record attendances and entries. It was awarded Queensland Motorsport Event of the Year.

Added to the time trials and huge variety of cars, is a packed off-track program that will include a spectacular Motorsport Alley car display, Vintage Van Village, Shannons Show ‘n’ Shine, fun run, charity auction and hot-lap and helicopter rides.

Three original cars from the 1949 grand prix will be on display, and famous former champions Dick Johnson, Warwick Brown, Kevin Bartlett, Bruce Allison and Charlie O’Brien are VIP guests that the fans can meet.

Adult ticket prices are $30 per day or $40 for the weekend. Tickets are available at the gate or pre-event online while for accompanied children under 14, entry is free. Street parking is free and food and drink prices at community-run outlets are set at affordable levels.