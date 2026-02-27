Whincup became eligible at the end of 2025 when he stepped down from active competition, making way for Nick Percat to partner Broc Feeney for the 2026 endurance events.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal holds the record for most Supercars championships at seven, and most race victories with 124.

Making his full-time series debut with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2003, Whincup was initially dropped by the team at season’s end after a tough debut season.

Getting a career lifeline in 2005 with Tasman Motorsport, Whincup partnered Jason Richards to take a pair of podiums at Sandown and Bathurst that year, before signing with Triple Eight for 2006.

Whincup took his first race victory at that year’s season-opening Adelaide 500, the first in a record breaking career spanning 16 full-time seasons.

Advertisements

In a first for the ceremony, a car will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, commemorating the 100th birthday of its driver and namesake.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The Brabham BT19 driven by Sir Jack Brabham to the 1966 Formula 1 World Championship is not only the first car to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but will also be the 100th inductee.

The late Brabham remains to this day the only driver to win the world championship in a car bearing his own name.

The 2026 induction class comprises figures from a number of motor racing disciplines and backgrounds.

Among those celebrated will be entrepreneur and official Garry Connelly AM, drag racing team owner Santo Rapisarda, and motorcycling legends Shane Watts and Ken Blake.

The Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame ceremony will occur on Thursday March 5 at 1:00pm AEDT, and will be held in the Lakeside Precinct of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.