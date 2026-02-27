Ford Racing has partnered with control tyre supplier Michelin to give the winner of the Dark Horse Junior class an exclusive visit to the United States.

The class winner will be hosted for two days at the Ford Racing Technical Centre in Concord, North Carolina.

The visit includes two days access to the simulator with coaching from a Ford Racing factory driver.

The inaugural winner of the Dark Horse Legends class will earn a 12 month lease of either a Ford Ranger Raptor or Mustang.

Qualifying prizes are also up for grabs, with $1000 to be awarded per pole position for the season, $12,000 in total thanks to Ford Insure.

Advertisements

These prizes come in addition to the previously announced Triple Eight Race Engineering test day for the outright champion.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

“We’re excited to offer great prizes for the inaugural Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia season,” Series Manager Liam Curkpatrick said.

“Promoting a pathway for drivers by offering a money can’t buy opportunity to access the resources of the Ford Racing Technical Centre in Concord.

“The 12 month lease alongside the Ford Insure Pole Awards and the Triple Eight Race Engineering Supercar test further solidifies the excitement surrounding the series.”

Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia will commence on March 27-29 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit with the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Complete Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia Prize Pool

Outright

1st Place

Supercars test with Triple Eight/Red Bull Racing & $5,000 Michelin tyre credit for the 2027 Ford Mustang Cup Australia

2nd Place

$10,000 Michelin tyre credit for the 2027 Ford Mustang Cup Australia

3rd Place

$5,000 Michelin tyre credit for the 2027 Ford Mustang Cup Australia

Dark Horse Legends Winner

Lease of Ford road car for 12 months. With the choice of a Mustang or Ranger Raptor.

Dark Horse Junior Winner

Visit to the Ford Racing Technical Centre in Concord, North Carolina. This includes two days access to the simulator with coaching from a Ford Racing Factory Driver Mentor.

Travel costs including flights, accommodation and transfers for two people will be covered.