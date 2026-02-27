A pair of 2001 Arrows A22s, a 1987 March 871 and a 1974 Hesketh 308 have been held up following their trip from the United Kingdom.

Although missing from the practice day today, organisers have their fingers crossed they will be ready to run as soon as Saturday.

All four of the delayed cars are new to the booming event in 2026, with the two Arrows A22s promising to bring their V10 scream to Victoria Park.

Ex-F1 drivers Thierry Boutsen and Martin Donnelly are slated to drive the March and Hesketh respectively.

Donnelly is most famous for surviving a horrific accident at the 1990 Spanish Grand Prix that ended his F1 career.

Advertisements

It meant he never drove an F1 car in Adelaide – a fact he changed today with a steer of an Arrows A10B.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Although not returning to F1, Donnelly has since raced in other categories and driven F1 cars in demo events.

The F1 entry for Adelaide also includes a pair of Ferrari 156/85s, a Jaguar R2, Lola LC88, March 701 and Simtek 951.

Former Ferrari F1 driver Stefan Johansson has become an AMF regular and will again drive one of the Ferraris.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Adelaide over the two-day festival, which could impact the on-track action.