Formula 1 rejected Andretti's bid by noting that it did not believe the team would be competitive and, therefore, would not add value to the sport.

Indeed, it went further to suggest that Andretti would benefit more from its association with F1 than the other way around.

As a result, the bid was denied, though not entirely killed off as an avenue to join the grid for 2028 remains.

In response, a statement from the operation, in which it brands itself Andretti Cadillac, was critical of the decision.

“Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagree with its contents,” it announced.

“Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsports organizations committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1, competing alongside the world's best.

“We are proud of the significant progress we have already made on developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team behind it, and our work continues at pace.

“Andretti Cadillac would also like to acknowledge and thank the fans who have expressed their support.”

Andretti's rejection comes after a protracted and sustained effort to join the grid.

Initially, it held discussions with Sauber and came close to signing a deal to take over the Swiss operation.

However, a disagreement relating to the entity's control saw those negotiations fail, opening the door for Audi to swoop on the squad.

Unperturbed, Andretti began the process of standing up an all-new F1 operation.

That has seen it hire more than 100 staff and develop a car to the current regulation set. It has gone so far as to run a model in a wind tunnel.

Andretti's effort came with the backing of General Motors through its Cadillac brand. As part of that commitment, Cadillac has registered to become an F1 power unit supplier from 2026.

Until then, the squad was poised to rely on rules mandating one of the existing suppliers (Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, and Honda) provide a power unit.

Originally, Andretti had signed a supply deal with Renault, though that option has since expired.

That was not well received by F1 which noted the challenge of a new team entering the sport with a new power unit manufacturer.

Ironically, the General Motors relationship could be the bid's saving grace.

“We would look differently on an application for the entry of a team into the 2028 championship with a GM power unit, either as a GM works team or as a GM customer team designing all allowable components in-house,” Formula 1's statement noted in denying Andretti's entry.