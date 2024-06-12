It will commence with Formula Pathway, a Karts-to-Formula 4 program, and will also look to expand into other areas such as Touring Cars and motorbikes in the future.

The ARDC Race Academy's Formula Pathway program has been co-developed by Adam Gotch at AGI Sport and his Formula 4 team, and Oliver Myers from Focus Driver Performance.

“When we first planned for the AMIP back in 2017, it was very much a goal of the ARDC to attract the best of the best in race and team development, precision engineering and technology, motorsport safety, mobility studies, education and skills development, sustainability within in motorsport and allied industry business development,” said ARDC CEO Glenn Matthews.

“Karting has always been the breeding ground for future open-wheeler champions, and Formula Pathway is an amazing opportunity for up-and-coming drivers to test their skills and learn from the very best, with some of the latest technologies and Formula 4 vehicles in the country, right here at Sydney Motorsport Park.”

The two-day program is especially designed to assist emerging racing drivers progress from karting to Formula 4 racing, and hopefully beyond.

The creation of the Australian Motorsport Innovation Precinct has provided the ARDC with a unique point to start and establish unique collaborations with its AMIP partners.

The Australian Formula 4 Championship has returned after a hiatus of four years and now uses the same Abarth-powered, Tatuus chassis cars as used in Europe.

The aim of the program is to keep the best Australian and New Zealand talent within the local championship before potentially heading to Europe or the US to compete on the world stage.

The benefit is racing cadets can spend a formative season in Australia and be back home on a Sunday night to continue schooling on a Monday.

The Formula Pathway program has been crafted as an intensive two-day hands-on classroom and circuit course. It will allow karters to experience a Formula 4 vehicle for the first time at Sydney Motorsport Park and is suitable for experienced top-level karters, aged from 14 to 18, with the first to be held in July 2024.