Driving for Romain Dumas’ team RD Limited, the #30 Oreca 07 scored finishes of sixth and third across the pair of four-hour races.

Algarve Pro Racing’s Mikkel Jensen, Malthe Jakobsen, and Valerio Rinicella claimed Race 1 honours before their teammates Olli Caldwell, Kriton Lendoudis, and Alex Quinn won Race 2.

Just two races remain in the 2025 Asian Le Mans Series, which will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit – home to the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Allen is currently sandwiched between the two Algarve Pro Racing entries in the standings. Just three points separate first and second in the LMP2 class on 72 and 69 points apiece.

Little-known Australian teenager Griffin Peebles enjoyed a standout LMP3 debut with Bretton Racing, winning Saturday’s race claiming second on Sunday.

Race 3 was one to forget for the trans-Tasman contingent in the GT division. There was more to smile about on Sunday, however.

Earl Bamber’s team scored its first podium of the season with a new-look line-up led by Mattia Drudi, Jamie Day, and Gabriel Rindone.

The trio claimed third in the leading Aston Martin Vantage, marking the first podium for EBM in just its second Asian Le Mans Series season.

“We are really proud to stand on the Asian Le Mans podium, which is the feeder series to the WEC,” said team principal Bamber.

“For us as a team from Asia and Australia to fight against the best GT Teams in the world, is what is at the heart of the spirit of this Championship.

“We have put a huge amount of effort in the off-season to restructure our operations and engineering departments, and we are already seeing the benefits of this.

“Now it’s eyes forward as we roll out at SMP tomorrow for our pre-season test ahead of the first Carrera Cup Australia round and we are really excited to announce our driver line-up for 2025 very soon.”

Chris van der Drift finished 18th and 21st across the two races in the Absolute Racing Ferrari 296 while countryman Dan Gaunt finished 22nd and 20th with Tsunami RT in a Porsche 911.

Asian Le Mans Series newcomers Prime Speed Sport wound up 21st in the weekend’s opener and failed to finish the second race. The team fielded a Lamborghini Huracan with Australian Nick Foster alongside Kiwi duo Jono Lester and René Heremana Malmezac.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Asian Le Mans Series competitors with the season finale on February 15-16.

Earl Bamber Motorsport will welcome back its round one line-up, which includes Brendon Leitch, for the final two races of the calendar.