The Victorian-based ASM will field rookie circuit racer Pip Casabene in one of its two Scholarship Series entries as the team scouts potential drivers to fill the second seat in the competitive junior national class.

Casabene, 16, is fresh out of karting, having enjoyed success both in Australia and overseas.

After winning the KA3 Junior Championship in 2023, Casabene raced in the IAME’s IWF X30 Senior class, finishing fifth.

He also represented Australia for karting in the FIA Motorsports Games last year, and was a Ferrari Driver Academy participant.

Casabene has enjoyed a couple of test sessions in one of ASM’s two Toyota 86 racers ahead of the opening round of the series at Phillip Island on March 1-2.

“This will be my first time racing in cars and I can’t wait,” said Casabene.

“I chose the Toyota Scholarship series with Ash Seward Motorsport as my first ever series for a number of reasons.

“The fact that so many Supercars drivers have been there before, there are a lot of talented drivers and many good tracks as part of the series, so I should get some fantastic experience throughout the year.

“My goal is to race in either Supercars or GT, and I believe this is the right step. I should be able to get good knowledge on how to deal with different car set-ups and data.

“The first few test days I have done so far with ASM have been a success where I have gained some confidence.”

ASM has enjoyed strong success in the GR Cup – the top-tier of Toyota 86 racing – with James Lodge taking second place overall in a thrilling 2024 season.

The team is currently fielding interest in its second entry to race alongside Casabene.