It was announced last week that 17-year-old Avia will compete in the F1 Academy series this year.

Now, her 14-year-old brother James has been named as a member of the Mercedes F1 team’s junior program.

The young Aussie is part of a 12-strong program that has previously launched the careers of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Anagnostiadis joined the program midway through 2024 and, according to the team, “immediately showed why he is so highly rated.”

Still racing karts, he was runner up in the OK-Junior category at the FIA Karting World Championships and claimed the title in the Champions of the Future Academy series.

For 2025, he’ll remain in karts, graduating to the OK-Senior class.

“I am excited to be in a new category this year,” he said.

“There is always a lot to learn but it feels good to have a new challenge and a fresh start. I am aiming for podiums and hoping to place high up at the world championship again.

“I am focused on improving and see where I get.”

James Anagnostiadis is the only Australian in the Mercedes program that also features F1 Academy racer Doriane Pin, and Noah Strømsted who is set to campaign in FIA Formula 3 this season.

Meanwhile Avia is one of two Australians in the F1 Academy ranks, with Joanne Ciconte confirmed earlier this week as one of MP Motorsport’s three drivers for the coming season.