Ciconte joins fellow-Australian Aiva Anagnostiadis in the 17-driver F1 Academy field (excluding wildcards).

The 16-year-old Melburnian will race alongside Ferrari Academy member Maya Weung and Albon Hurup Larsen in MP Motorsport’s three-car squad.

“I’m proud to be moving up into the F1 Academy series with MP Motorsport,” Ciconte said.

“To be able to race in front of large crowds and the Formula 1 stars during Grand Prix weekends is a dream come true, and to be able to do that with such an experienced team like MP Motorsport is all I could ask for.

“I’m very much looking forward to get going with the first test to further hone the car and our cooperation, and can’t wait to start my first race in Shanghai.”

Ciconte began karting at nine, and won the 2023 Australian Ladies Pink Plate.

She contested Australian Formula 4 and Australian Formula Open last season before heading to Europe, where she competed in a round of the Central European F4 Championship and the final two rounds of the Spanish Formula 4 Championship.

In the current Formula Winter Series, Ciconte is among the quickest of the 10 female drivers competing in the 30-car field.

She joins the F1 Academy grid after being spotted by three-time F1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella.

“This is something that I’ve been working towards for a long time and to now actually be here makes me more inspired than ever,” Ciconte said.

“The F1 Academy has laid the foundations for women all over the world and given us the opportunity to represent our country while showcasing our skills as racing drivers.

“This would have been very difficult a few years back, a testimony to the impact of this incredible opportunity.

“To be the youngest participant in the 2025 line-up makes me even more proud as I fly the Australian flag,” he added.

“I’m grateful to be part of this amazing opportunity and for the mentorship from the Pro Racing Management Team, led by Marco Cioci and Giancarlo Fisichella.”

F1 Academy is an entry-level all-female series run by Formula 1 itself and forms part of the pathway to F1. It uses modified Tatuus F4-T421 Formula 4 cars with Pirelli tyres.

Its seven-event schedule supports F1 in several key locations, kicking off in China later this month before travelling to Saudi Arabia, Miami, Canada, the Netherlands, and Singapore before concluding at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.