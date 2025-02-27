The teenager will team up with the luxury watchmaker to race in the all-female F1 support series.

She will campaign the TAG Heuer operated by Hitech entry as part of the brand’s push into the series that includes being a partner and the official timekeeper.

Anagnostiadis is a second-generation race whose mother Barbara was a top karter.

She followed in those footsteps with a successful karting career, before transitioning to cars with outings in the West Australian Formula Ford series in 2023 and the Indian F4 Championship in 2024.

That same year she was named as part of Alpine’s academy program.

She has already started this year in the Formula Winter Series in Europe ahead of this breakthrough deal to join the F1 ladder.

“I’m beyond excited for the 2025 season,” she said.

“This is an amazing opportunity, and working with a team like Hitech GP and a sponsor like TAG Heuer is a dream come true.

“I’m ready to chase my goals, and fight for every opportunity to win!”

The 2025 F1 Academy season kicks off at the Chinese GP in Shanghai in late March before appearances at the Jeddah, Miami, Montreal, Zandvoort Singapore and Las Vegas events.