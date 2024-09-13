Leading Australian kart racers, Jay Kostecki, Pip Casabene and Riley Harrison will represent Australia at the FIA Motorsport Games in Spain.

It is the second edition of the Motorsport Games and the trio will wear the green and gold next month.

Jay Kostecki will compete in the Cadet categoryafter finishing third in the Australian Cadet 12 Championship. This adds to his runner-up finish in the Cadet 9 category in 2023. Kostecki finished on the podium finish last weekend in the WSK Super Cup.

South Australian, Riley Harrison will race Junior category having been victorious at the FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Games.

Representing Australia in the Senior category will be Pip Casabene. After winning the 2023 Australian KA3 Junior Championship, he’s been a regular visitor to the podium in the FIA Champions of the Future Karting Academy this year.