Australia’s most prolific karting Champion, David Sera will dust the helmet off for the first time in five years when he takes part in the Stars of Karting Australian Grand Prix prelude event at Todd Road next Monday.

18-time Australian Champion Sera – who recently became the youngest member of Karting Australia’s Hall of Fame – has entered the TaG 125 category for the event, however is under no illusions where he will fit into the field.

“Since I last raced, the tyres are different and a lot grippier,” he told Speedcafe. “I don’t have the ‘kart fitness’ that I used to from time in the kart and there’s a lot of young kids that are doing it all the time, but by the same token, I’m not there just to make up the numbers.”

Sera will pilot an Arrow Kart under the DPE banner – rekindling his relationship with the Melbourne based manufacturer. The event will also see his cousin, multiple Australian Champion, James Sera return to the track for the first time in a number of years to mechanic.

“It is a bit of a family thing for us to get back together and have James working on the kart for me, he’s been away from the sport for a while and being back in an Arrow is a nice fit all around.”

Sera now makes a living through kart race coaching and his Kart Class training program, which is largely online. He has a solid clientele through Australia, New Zealand, Asia and in the United States, where he spends several months each year doing face-to-face training.

Karters are coming from around Australia and New Zealand for the Stars of Karting at Todd Road, which will be the kick off to the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix week.

The Stars of Karting at Port Melbourne’s Todd Road venue will start at 3pm next Monday (March 10) and end in twilight, entry is free for spectators. The Victorian Championship will be held at Oakleigh this weekend.