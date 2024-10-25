Four of the five SP Tools Australian Kart Championship rounds have been confirmed for 2025, with traditional favourites of the series returning and an event to be confirmed.

The season will begin over the weekend of March 28-30 at Melbourne’s Todd Road circuit. It is a return to the opening round for the city circuit, which hosted the first ever round of the AKC era 11 years ago, with Oscar Piastri winning the premier junior category, KA2.

It then goes to Murray Bridge in South Australia for round two at the Monarto circuit on the first weekend of May, May 2-4, before heading back to Newcastle June 13-15.

The fourth round of the Championship sees Ipswich return as the Queensland round over the weekend of July 23-25.

The finale host of the Championship has not been confirmed at this stage, however the date – September 5-7 has. There is much conjecture around where the round may be held with little more than rumours circulating the industry.

Karting Australia has remained tight lipped about where it may take place with a number of clubs being scouted.

2025 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship:

Round 1: March 28-30 – Todd Road (VIC)

Round 2: May 2-4 – Monarto (SA)

Round 3: June 13-15 – Newcastle (NSW)

Round 4: July 23-25 – Ipswich (QLD)

Round 5: September 5-7 – TBA